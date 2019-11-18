Judge Caps Insys Exec's 'Astronomical' Nixon Peabody Tab

Law360, Boston (November 18, 2019, 2:28 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday said the convicted founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc. will only be allowed $300,000 to pay a legal bill she called "astronomical" from Nixon Peabody LLP to defend him in 200 civil suits ahead of his criminal sentencing in January. The bench ruling followed an argument over the remaining assets of John Kapoor, who faces a $242 million restitution bill from the government when he is sentenced early next year, in addition to up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of orchestrating a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids for patients who didn't...

