House OKs SEC Disgorgement Power Up To 14 Years

Law360, Washington (November 19, 2019, 11:45 AM EST) -- The House has easily passed a bipartisan bill that would give securities regulators 14 years to pursue the profits from illegal investment schemes, voting just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case over the legality of disgorgement, which the justices previously said faces a five-year time limit. With a 314-95 vote late Monday, lawmakers approved an addition to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that would explicitly authorize the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to seek disgorgement, the practice by which a court orders people to hand over the money they made by defrauding investors. The bill's...

