Fed. Circ. Upholds Walgreen's Win In Credit Card Patent Case

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:32 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit upheld a lower court’s decision dismissing a patent infringement lawsuit against Walgreen Co. over credit card reader technology, days after one judge told the inventor this was an “open and shut case.” The appeals court summarily affirmed a December 2018 ruling in the Northern District of Illinois that found William Grecia failed to lay out a viable argument that Walgreen’s card reader machines infringe his patent. The district judge said the complaint was “implausible on its face” and included inconsistent allegations about how Walgreen’s machines receive information. Federal Circuit judges expressed a similar sentiment during a hearing at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS