Awash In Cash, Litigation Funders Eager To Strike Deals

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 5:59 PM EST) -- A first-of-its-kind "buyer's guide" for the litigation funding industry shows the money raised from investors to back legal cases is far outstripping actual investments. According to a survey released Tuesday by broker Westfleet Advisors, private funders active in the U.S. have a whopping $9.52 billion under management for commercial case investments. But over a recent 12-month period, the actual cash put behind ongoing litigations was just $2.33 billion. The Litigation Finance Buyer's Guide says the large disparity suggests that the still-developing industry has an oversupply of cash relative to the pace of investment. Large institutional investors "are definitely thinking about this,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS