Alaska Oil Co. Creditor Group Wants To Go After Top Lender

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:58 PM EST) -- A group touting itself as one of oil and gas producer Furie Operating Alaska LLC's "largest" creditors and a former executive who says he was wrongfully terminated told the Delaware bankruptcy court Monday they want standing to pursue allegedly millions of dollars in claims against Furie's prepetition lender and certain officers. In two motions filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein’s court, a group of Furie stakeholders with claims of more than $50 million and former company senior vice president Bruce Webb said there are potentially valuable derivative and direct claims to be pursued against prepetition lender Energy Capital Partners...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS