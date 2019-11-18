Bowles Rice, Nelson Mullins Steer $1.1B Bank Deal

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- United Bankshares Inc., led by Bowles Rice, said Monday it has agreed to acquire CresCom Bank parent Carolina Financial Corp., guided by Nelson Mullins, in a deal worth approximately $1.1 billion. The deal comes as United looks to expand in the Carolinas after entering the market in 2017. United would acquire all of Carolina's stock in an all-stock deal with an exchange rate of 1.13 of United's shares for each of Carolina's. Both boards of directors have approved the deal, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. Both companies' shareholders need to approve the deal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS