Dems Need Mueller Docs To Learn If Trump Lied, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 9:56 PM EST) -- House Democrats told the D.C. Circuit on Monday that grand jury materials underlying Robert Mueller's report on 2016 presidential election interference should be handed over to lawmakers because the congressional impeachment probe focuses in part on whether President Donald Trump lied to the special counsel. The congressional impeachment probe is considering whether President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller, shown testifying to the House Judiciary Committee in July. (AP) An appeals panel is reviewing a trial judge's decision in October to grant the House Judiciary Committee a subpoena after Democrats sought the redacted parts of Mueller's report and evidence...

