NLRB Says It Didn't Have To Roll Back Joint Employer Ruling

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 10:29 AM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board could have defied calls to undo its December 2017 shift to a more business-friendly joint employer standard, even though an internal ethics official said a former Littler Mendelson attorney-turned-board member broke federal recusal rules, the board said Tuesday. In a new report, the NLRB said member Bill Emanuel had the right to decide whether he needed to sit out a case after agency ethics officials said it posed a conflict of interest for him. (AP) The agency said ex-Littler Mendelson PC attorney Bill Emanuel could have appealed to the president a determination by the board's designated agency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS