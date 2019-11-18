Penn Law To Keep 'Carey' Out Of Shorthand Name Till 2022

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 6:53 PM EST) -- After backlash from thousands of current and former students, the newly rechristened University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School said Monday that it would keep its shorthand “Penn Law” moniker for the next few academic years despite announcing earlier this month that it would drop that name following a $125 million donation from the W.P. Carey Foundation. Dean Ted Ruger said in a statement that the flood of complaints the school has faced since the name change was announced had prompted officials to opt for keeping the “Penn Law” shorthand name until the start of the 2022-2023 academic year. After that, however, he...

