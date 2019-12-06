IP Hires: Polsinelli, Barnes & Thornburg, Nelson Mullins

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 3:29 PM EST) -- Polsinelli has launched an intellectual property team in Seattle, while Barnes & Thornburg opened three new offices focused on life sciences IP. Here are the details on these and other notable IP hires. Polsinelli Scoops Up 4 Attys for New Seattle IP Team Emily C. Peyser Margie B. Aoki Polsinelli PC has recruited four patent attorneys to launch an IP team in Seattle. The new team is led by shareholders Emily C. Peyser and Margie B. Aoki, who both come from Seattle-based law firm Christensen O'Connor Johnson Kindness. They're joined by counsel Katherine D. Lee and associate Jennifer L. Junkin. "As our IP department remains focused...

