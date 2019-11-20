11th Circ. Flips As Senate Confirms Greenberg Traurig Alums

Law360, Washington (November 20, 2019, 4:35 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit was flipped Wednesday to a majority of Republican appointees after the Senate easily confirmed a pair of Florida Supreme Court justices who both previously worked at Greenberg Traurig LLP and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. The partisan flip means that a majority of federal circuit courts now have a majority of Republican appointees for the first time since 2013. Though the partisan affiliation of an appointing president does not dictate how a judge rules, it increasingly serves as a proxy for judicial philosophy. Justice Barbara Lagoa, the first Hispanic woman to serve on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS