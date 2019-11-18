Philly Hospital Operator Floats Tenet Contract Fight Deal

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:52 PM EST) -- The bankrupt operator of a pair of Philadelphia hospitals filed a settlement proposal late Monday in Delaware court that would end a lengthy dispute among the debtor and two billing and administrative services contractors that has threatened to derail a court-approved sale of one of the debtor’s facilities. Center City Healthcare LLC said it has been engaged in mediation efforts with Tenet Business Services Corp. and Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions LLC for several months, and the process has resulted in a deal that will resolve the fight over millions of dollars in claims asserted by the contractors. The deal will allow...

