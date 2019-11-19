18 Insurers Sue Feds Over National Park Fire Response

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 10:16 PM EST) -- In two separate suits filed Monday and Tuesday in Tennessee federal court, 18 insurers alleged the federal government contributed to damage caused by a 2016 fire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park through a lack of communication and poor fire monitoring. Both complaints accuse Greg Salansky, a fire management officer with the park, of failing to adhere to mandatory fire management policies after the Chimney Tops 2 Fire broke out in the park in November 2016 and eventually caused “extensive destruction” of nearby property, businesses and automobiles. The insurers claim he did not properly monitor the fire and did not...

