Ex-Jones Day Secretary Slams Attempt To Ax Disability Claim

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 5:49 PM EST) -- A former Jones Day secretary is claiming she did not simply rely on her own descriptions of her symptoms to justify why she should qualify for long-term disability benefits, pushing back against an insurance company's argument that a Tennessee federal court should toss her claims. By submitting evidence such as records of an EMG and an MRI to corroborate her own complaints of pain and her doctor's assessments, Janet Mitchell justified that she had been accurately diagnosed with ailments such as fibromyalgia, carpal tunnel syndrome and degenerative disc disease, according to her response Monday to Unum Life Insurance Co. of America's...

