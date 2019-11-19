Swedbank Escapes One Probe As Criminal Case Takes Over

Law360, London (November 19, 2019, 12:48 PM GMT) -- Estonia’s financial regulator has dropped its probe into possible misdemeanor violations at a local unit of Swedbank to avoid the risk that it could hinder a criminal investigation into alleged money laundering being handled by the country’s state prosecutor. The Financial Supervision Authority, known as Finantsinspektsioon, launched an investigation into the Swedish lender over a potential anti-money laundering misdemeanor in October. But the agency said Monday that after it found evidence of criminal misconduct it has closed the probe "to let the criminal case take priority.” “Finantsinspektsioon is working with the state prosecutor to further the criminal investigation,” the watchdog added. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS