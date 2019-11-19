British Insurance Broker Buys Welsh Specialty Outfit

Law360, London (November 19, 2019, 3:56 PM GMT) -- U.K. insurance broking giant Towergate has bought an independent broker based in Wales as it seeks to boost its presence beyond England's border. London-headquartered Towergate Insurance Brokers said Monday that it has snapped up Tony Nakonecznyj Insurance Brokers — a Welsh company specializing in covering chapels, leisure parks and football accidents — for an amount that it did not disclose. The move will give Towergate a presence in the south coast city of Swansea. “We’re very pleased to have successfully completed this business acquisition and to be able to offer an expanded service for Tony Nakonecznyj’s clients, many of which are local...

