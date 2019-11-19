Pa. Justices Probe Human Relation Law's Scope In Firing Suit

Law360, Harrisburg (November 19, 2019, 4:49 PM EST) -- Members of Pennsylvania's highest court cast doubt during oral arguments Tuesday over a Lehigh Valley Health Network Inc. affiliate's contention that claims from an ex-employee alleging she was fired for reporting a supervisor's purportedly discriminatory conduct was governed solely by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and not the state's whistleblower law. While Health Network Laboratories LP has argued that the PHRA provides an exclusive remedy for any discrimination-related claims, Justice David Wecht pointed to language in the statute suggesting that workers had the option to file suit under any law they deem fit. "Why would the General Assembly have included that?"...

