Lloyd’s Tells Insurers To Call Out Bad Behavior

Law360, London (November 19, 2019, 4:48 PM GMT) -- Lloyd’s of London on Tuesday told insurance companies operating under its umbrella to speak up against “unacceptable behavior,” as the 330-year-old insurance market has been forced to redefine its workplace culture after grappling with allegations of bullying and sexual harassment. Lloyd’s provided guidance on how employees can take action if they see poor actions at their company. The specialist marketplace also launched a whistle-blower hotline that staff can call to get advice or report an incident. The campaign comes after a review, commissioned by Lloyd’s, into the conduct followed by employees revealed that 38% of staff did not know where to turn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS