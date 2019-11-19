Lumenis Nabs $1B Value In Sale To Baring PE Asia

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 3:25 PM EST) -- Baring Private Equity Asia announced Tuesday that it will buy medical device company Lumenis in a deal that pegs the enterprise value of the Israeli company at over $1 billion. Lumenis will be bought from Hong Kong-based investment firm XIO Group, which purchased the medical device company for $510 million in 2015, by funds affiliated with Baring PE Asia. Media reports suggested last November that XIO Group was weighing a sale of the portfolio company to CVC Capital, but the deal never materialized. Lumenis, which has a presence in more than 100 countries, develops laser-based and radio-frequency medical technologies that are...

