Small Business Fintech Co. Raises $102.5M In Funding

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 3:48 PM EST) -- BlueVine, a Silicon Valley-based fintech startup focused on small business banking, said Tuesday it had raised $102.5 million in Series F funding to further develop its banking platform. The funding round was led by ION Crossover Partners with contributions from a number of other investors including Citi and Microsoft’s venture funds. Along with product development, BlueVine said the funding will also be used to hire more employees. BlueVine said its banking platform, BlueVine Business Banking, would be integrated with the company’s other financing products. Last month, BlueVine launched a business checking account product that it said will help small businesses save...

