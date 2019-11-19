Engineering Exec Calls South Korean Fees Legit At SFO Trial

Law360, London (November 19, 2019, 6:22 PM GMT) -- Payments of more than $1 million to a South Korean public official were legitimate fees for “technical advice” and not bribes in exchange for helping the company secure contracts, the founder of a seismology instruments manufacturer told a London jury Tuesday. Cansun Güralp, the founder of U.K. company Güralp Systems Ltd., took the witness stand in his defense at the Southwark Crown Court trial brought by the Serious Fraud Office. He and two other company employees are accused of giving corrupt payments to an employee with the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources, or KIGAM. In return, the public official...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS