Ashurst Gives Primary Caregivers 18 Weeks Of Paid Leave

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 2:04 PM EST) -- Ashurst LLP on Tuesday announced that it is revamping its parental leave policy worldwide, offering at least 18 weeks of fully paid leave to primary caregivers while also allowing them to take an additional 34 weeks of unpaid leave. Ashurst, an international law firm with more than 1,600 attorneys, also said it is updating the terminology in its policy to "reflect the modern family — recognizing and accommodating all diversity and inclusion strands." The announcement notes that what the firm refers to as primary carer leave, parental leave and partner parental leave are commonly called maternity leave, paternity leave and shared...

