CBD Co. A Massive 'Criminal Enterprise,' Ex-VP Says In Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:57 PM EST) -- The management at CBD wholesaler Whole Hemp plotted to kidnap and murder an ex-employee, trafficked illegal hemp and defrauded shareholders as part of a raft of illegal activities, according to a former executive's racketeering suit against the company. The complaint, filed Monday in Colorado federal court by ex-Vice President Juanita Ramos, is the latest of several actions initiated by onetime employees accusing Whole Hemp, a Colorado-based cannabidiol wholesaler that does business as Folium Biosciences, and its principals of malfeasance. Ramos’ suit accused the two senior officers and main shareholders of Whole Hemp, CEO Kashif Shan and Vice President of Operations Quan Nguyen, of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS