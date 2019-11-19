LeClairRyan Partner Can Sue Insurers For Gender Bias Claims

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 2:40 PM EST) -- A former LeClairRyan partner who sued the defunct firm for gender discrimination years ago can now attempt to collect on an $885,000 arbitration award by pursuing its insurers, a Virginia bankruptcy judge has ruled. In a motion filed just days after LeClairRyan declared bankruptcy at the beginning of September, Michele Burke Craddock said her former firm "repeatedly" told her it had insurance that could cover her claims but refused to provide a copy of the policy or the name of the insurer. But in an order entered Nov. 8, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin R. Huennekens agreed to lift the automatic stay...

