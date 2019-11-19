EU Watchdog Taking Closer Look At €380M Recycling Biz Deal

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:30 PM EST) -- Europe’s antitrust watchdog is launching an in-depth investigation into German rolled-copper manufacturer Aurubis’ €380 million ($424 million) plan to buy the copper scrap refiner Metallo Group, it said. The European Commission revealed Monday it would be taking a harder look at Aurubis’ plan to buy its biggest rival in the copper scrap refining business over concerns that the tie-up could reduce competition. ”Demand for copper is likely to increase, notably also due to the growing importance of electric cars. A well-functioning, competitive copper recycling industry is key to meet the future needs of European industry and to limit the impact on...

