HIG Capital Rakes In $3.1B For 3rd Middle-Market PE Fund

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 1:48 PM EST) -- Private equity firm HIG Capital said Tuesday that it has clinched its third middle-market leveraged buyout vehicle after securing $3.1 billion from limited partners, with plans to target controlling investments in North America-based companies that the firm believes can benefit from its expertise and financial backing. The fund, billed as HIG Middle Market LBO Fund III, surpassed its original target, according to a statement, receiving contributions from an investor base consisting of foundations, endowments, public and corporate pensions, consultants, sovereign wealth funds and family offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East. HIG’s Middle Market LBO series of funds...

