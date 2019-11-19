FDIC Unveils Draft Rule In Push To Quell Madden Concerns

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:18 PM EST) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Tuesday issued a proposed rule that would clarify that the legal interest rate on a loan originated by a state bank remains legal even after the loan is sold off to a nonbank, the latest move by federal regulators to address fallout from the Second Circuit’s Madden decision. The FDIC’s proposed rule covers the permissibility of interest rates charged on loans made by state-chartered banks and follows in the footsteps of a similar proposed regulation issued Monday by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that focuses on loans made by national banks and...

