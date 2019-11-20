USPTO Fights Inventor's Bid To Expand Stalled Apps Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 5:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has fired back at a bid by prolific inventor Gilbert Hyatt to expand his lawsuit over the agency's alleged internal rule to reject all of his patent applications, saying Hyatt "cannot convert this one lawsuit into an open forum to hear his every complaint about the USPTO." Following Hyatt's motion to amend his complaint against the USPTO to include new allegations that the agency wrongly reclassified several of his applications as abandoned after he sued the agency, the USPTO on Monday urged a Virginia federal court to deny the inventor's request. In his motion, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS