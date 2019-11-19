Grayscale Files To Register Bitcoin Trust Shares With SEC

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:36 PM EST) -- A digital currency asset manager filed Tuesday to register shares of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust vehicle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, hoping to break ground and reach a wider institutional audience for bitcoin-related investments. If approved by regulators, Grayscale Investments said in a statement, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust would become the first digital currency investment vehicle to become an SEC-reporting company. Grayscale, which manages a family of private investment vehicles that invest in cryptocurrencies, said it is the largest digital currency asset manager, with about $2.1 billion in assets under its supervision. Grayscale said it is not seeking to classify...

