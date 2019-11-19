Fed. Circ. Upholds Mylan's PTAB Win On Insulin Drug Lantus

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday invalidated two Sanofi patents on the insulin medication Lantus, upholding decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that Mylan has called a step forward in its attempt to launch generic competition. The court, in a 2-1 opinion, affirmed the PTAB's December 2018 decisions in inter partes review finding that the insulin formulation patents are invalid because they would have been obvious at the time of the invention. Sanofi's appeal challenged, among other things, the PTAB's finding that the success of Lantus, which has generated billions of dollars in sales, was "weak" as evidence in the board's...

