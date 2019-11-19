Power Co. Can Press Pollution Cleanup Coverage Suit

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 9:54 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin appeals court revived a power company’s suit seeking to force Lloyd’s of London insurers to cover the cost of cleaning up groundwater contamination at a former gas storage site, finding Tuesday that a lower court applied too narrow an interpretation of a key policy term. A three-judge panel of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals overturned a trial court decision dismissing Superior Water, Light & Power Co.’s suit against more than a dozen insurers affiliated with the Lloyd’s insurance market, giving the power company another shot at pursuing up to $20 million in coverage under a trio of excess policies...

