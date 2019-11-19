Citing Old Navy, USPTO Refuses 'Old Ivy' Trademark

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 3:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is siding with Old Navy and refusing to let a Pennsylvania man register "Old Ivy" as a trademark for apparel, ruling it confusingly similar to the famous name of the retailer. Citing "widespread consumer exposure" to Old Navy, the agency's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled Thursday that customers would likely think the new name was somehow linked to the Gap Inc. subsidiary. "Given the renown of the 'Old Navy' mark and the partially identical wording and similar overall structure of the marks, we find that the 'Old Ivy' mark … creates a similar commercial...

