No Full Fed. Circ. Review In Genzyme Cancer Patent Case

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:24 PM EST) -- Generic-drug maker Zydus Pharmaceuticals has lost its latest bid to get two patents covering Genzyme Corp.'s cancer medication Mozobil invalidated, with the Federal Circuit refusing to revisit its ruling clearing the patents.

Zydus had sought rehearing in September after a Federal Circuit panel said the patents weren't obvious, but the court refused that request Monday without further comment. The panel's original one-line ruling upheld a decision from a Delaware federal court.

Mozobil, or plerixafor, is a bone marrow stimulant used to help non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma patients who undergo stem cell transplants. Zydus is attempting to make and sell a...

