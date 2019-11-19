ABN Amro Bank Part Of German Raids In Dividend Tax Scam

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:32 PM EST) -- Law enforcement officers raided homes and offices across Germany on Tuesday, including a branch of Dutch bank ABN Amro, in what prosecutors called the latest development in a long-running probe of a dividend-stripping scam involving German banks. The prosecutor’s office in the central German state of Hesse said six businesspeople and bankers were targeted in the raids of 11 sites in Hesse and one in neighboring Bavaria, as well as an apartment in the Netherlands. According to the prosecutor’s office, the six suspects, ages 50 to 57, are accused of bilking the German government of €53.3 million ($59 million) in taxes...

