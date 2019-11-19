Full Fed. Circ. Won't Review PTAB Time-Bar Ruling

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 9:28 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit declined to reconsider its decision upholding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's time-bar ruling against Kingston Technology in the company's challenge to a data security patent, unmoved by Kingston's contention that the court failed to consider circuit precedent. In an order Monday, the full court refused to take up arguments that the PTAB erred in denying Kingston Technology Co. Inc.’s petition for inter partes review of a Spex Technologies Inc. patent. The board had ruled last November that because Kingston previously failed to show that parts of the patent were invalid in a separate challenge when it “reasonably”...

