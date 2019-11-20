House Committee Advances Sweeping Pot Legalization Bill

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 12:51 PM EST) -- The House Judiciary Committee voted 24-10 Wednesday to advance a historic marijuana legalization bill that represents a major step in the effort to reform federal cannabis policy, with two Republicans joining the Democratic majority. If passed, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act would remove marijuana as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act and use tax revenue generated by marijuana sales to fund a suite of restorative justice programs for those most adversely affected by pot's criminalization. "These steps are long overdue," Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement. "For far too long,...

