Butler Snow Adds 17 Attys From La. Firm

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 7:32 PM EST) -- Southeastern regional firm Butler Snow LLP continued its ongoing expansion efforts Tuesday by announcing it will absorb a local firm into its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, office, which will bring the firm's total attorney count to 385. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, the combination will bring 17 attorneys from Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer aboard. The attorneys are all slated to join either Butler Snow's litigation or business practices, growing the Baton Rouge office from seven attorneys to 24. "I think this is really a great addition for us, and I think it'll ... serve their clients well, and also...

