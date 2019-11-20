Senators Press FDA Nominee On Vaping Flavor Ban

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 4:49 PM EST) -- The Trump administration’s nominee to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told lawmakers on Wednesday that aggressive action is needed to combat the youth vaping crisis but stopped short of saying he was committed to banning e-cigarette flavors. During a Senate committee hearing on oncologist Stephen M. Hahn’s nomination, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said that in the two months since President Donald Trump announced a ban on e-cigarette flavors, there have been reports the administration is weakening on the ban under pressure from industry. “He has shown that he is more swayed by the tobacco industry and politics than by...

