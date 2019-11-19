Fla. Bill Would Protect Workers Who Use Medical Marijuana

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 8:04 PM EST) -- A Florida state senator has put forward a bill to protect the Sunshine State’s medical marijuana users from workplace discrimination, including firings for positive drug tests, as discrimination lawsuits follow the trend of legalization across the country. State Senator Lori Berman, a Democrat representing part of Palm Beach County, filed SB 962 on Monday, after a similar bill was filed in the Florida House of Representatives earlier this month by state Rep. Tina Polsky. The Florida bill comes in the wake of an increase in lawsuits filed by workers who were fired for their cannabis use. Many states with medical marijuana...

