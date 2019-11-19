IRS Levy On Harvard Prof.'s $1.2M Bill Upheld By Tax Court

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 6:57 PM EST) -- A Harvard law professor must pay $1.2 million to the Internal Revenue Service after he repeatedly failed to respond to the agency’s inquiries, the U.S. Tax Court ruled Tuesday in upholding the IRS’ levy to collect on the bill. Ronald Sylvester Sullivan did not file federal income tax returns for 2012 or 2013, when he racked up $1.2 million in tax liability, mostly from the nearly $1.9 million sale of his former residence in West Newton, Massachusetts, the IRS had alleged. Although he requested a collection due process hearing to contest an IRS notice of intent to levy, he did not...

