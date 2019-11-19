GOP Senator Opposes Mo. Trial Court Pick Over Abortion

Law360, Washington (November 19, 2019, 7:25 PM EST) -- A moderate Republican senator on Tuesday came out against the confirmation of an anti-abortion advocate with little courtroom experience to a Missouri district court, threatening but not necessarily sinking a nomination that has drawn an outcry from liberals. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a centrist facing a tough 2020 reelection fight who has opposed several of President Donald Trump's judicial nominees, said she would oppose Sarah E. Pitlyk's confirmation to the Eastern District of Missouri. Collins cited Pitlyk's lack of trial experience and her work representing abortion opponents. "She testified that she has never tried a case or argued a motion in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS