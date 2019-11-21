Life Settlements Industry Hot And Cold On New IRS Rules

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:55 PM EST) -- This article addresses recent updates to reporting requirements for the U.S. life settlements industry under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. We ‎examine Internal Revenue Service informational reporting requirements for secondary and tertiary ‎acquisitions of interests in in-force life insurance policies, implemented by the TCJA and defined under Internal Revenue Code Section 6050Y as reportable policy sales.[1]‎ These new reporting requirements apply to all reportable policy sales after Dec. 31, ‎‎2018. A reportable policy sale is defined as: [The] acquisition of an interest in a life insurance ‎contract, directly or indirectly, if the acquirer has no substantial family, business, or financial ‎relationship...

