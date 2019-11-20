SFO Criticized For 'Startingly Low' Corporate Conviction Rate

Law360, London (November 20, 2019, 1:36 PM GMT) -- Britain’s Serious Fraud Office faces further pressure to prove it can hold companies to account for wrongdoing after data released on Wednesday showed the crime-fighting agency has secured just seven corporate convictions in seven years. The SFO, whose successes include a conviction against energy company Alstom Power, has come under pressure to show that it can bring companies to book. (AP) The SFO has conducted 43 criminal investigations since April 2013 in which at least one suspect was a corporation — but it brought only 11 prosecutions, according to findings released by law firm Fieldfisher LLP. In that time the agency secured...

