Prosus Urges Just Eat Investors To Back Competing £5B Bid

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:50 PM EST) -- Prosus on Wednesday urged shareholders of fellow food delivery service Just Eat to support its £4.85 billion ($6.2 billion) offer and reject a planned all-stock sale to Takeaway.com, contending its interloping bid is less risky and that it will be more invested in Just Eat's future. The comments from Prosus NV come the same day that Takeaway.com NV published a new offer document for Just Eat PLC shareholders after changing the deal structure earlier this month from a scheme of arrangement to a recommended offer. According to Prosus, its offer to swap each Just Eat share for 710 pence in cash apiece is the best option for...

