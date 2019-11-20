Pinsent Masons Guides Zurich UK's Wealth Business Sale

Law360, London (November 20, 2019, 3:29 PM GMT) -- A company that provides a digital retirement platform has snapped up Zurich UK’s retail wealth arm, as the British branch of the Swiss giant looks to concentrate on its core insurance business. London-based Embark Group, which delivers retirement solutions in the U.K., has agreed to buy Zurich UK’s retail wealth business for an undisclosed amount, the Swiss insurer said. Zurich said the sale, which is subject to regulatory approval, is in line with its commitment to focus on its insurance "protection franchise," which it has invested heavily in over recent years. Embark will take Zurich’s investment and retail wealth platform and...

