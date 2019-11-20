Debevoise Helps PE Firm Clinch €975M Euro Health Care Fund

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 12:03 PM EST) -- London-headquartered Global Healthcare Opportunities Capital Partners LLP, working with Debevoise & Plimpton, has clinched its second fund after raising €975 million ($1.08 billion), in what represents the largest ever PE fund dedicated to European health care investments, the firm said Wednesday. The fund, GHO Capital Fund II LP, was oversubscribed, exceeded its original target of €800 million, and wrapped up fundraising after hitting its hard cap, according to a statement. It will target investments in subsectors of the health care industry that GHO Capital believes are ripe for private equity investment, including pharma, medtech and outsourced services, with a focus on...

