Fines Pose Growing Risk To Insurers Of Directors, Officers

Law360, London (November 20, 2019, 3:54 PM GMT) -- Insurers face increasing exposure from the cover they provide to company bosses as a result of fines handed out by regulators, securities class actions and sexual harassment claims, according to a report published Wednesday. The report, by insurer Chubb and law firm Clyde & Co., found that “the willingness of courts and regulators to hold individuals accountable” was a risk for insurers with sizable directors and officers books. The report cited the risks from securities class action litigation filed in the U.S., targeting corporate executives at public companies for failing to live up to their duties to their employers. The average...

