Earth & Water Lures Regulatory Pro From Retirement

Law360 (December 4, 2019, 7:05 PM EST) -- A former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner wasn’t looking to leave retirement when environmental boutique Earth & Water Law Group came calling, but the firm convinced him to reenter private practice to represent energy clients and others in environmental matters. At his new firm, Ken Komoroski anticipates he will pick up right where he left off with former clients that include oil and gas producers he has represented in land use disputes, energy and environmental regulation and permitting. Komoroski, who had retired in October 2018, said his decision to return to the workforce was guided by the promise of helping clients...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS