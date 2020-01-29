Walmart.com Not Liable For Marketplace Tax, La. Justices Say

Law360 (January 29, 2020, 3:32 PM EST) -- Walmart.com isn't liable for a parish's sales tax on goods that third-party vendors sold on the company's online marketplace, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, handing victory to the retailer in a high-profile case that garnered national attention. Walmart.com isn't liable for a Louisiana parish's sales tax for goods sold on the company's website by third-party vendors, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. (AP) In a 4-3 decision, the justices held Walmart.com didn't owe tax on the disputed transactions from 2009 through 2015 in its capacity as a marketplace facilitator. The ruling overturns a state Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS