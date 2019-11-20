Hospitals Say HHS' Medicare Cuts Cost Them Over $124M

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 4:13 PM EST) -- More than 600 hospitals have slapped the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with a lawsuit claiming the agency's recent reduction in Medicare reimbursements violated numerous laws and cost them over $124.4 million. The agency violated the Administrative Procedure Act, Medicare Act and other laws governing reimbursements for Medicare-participating hospitals when it continued the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' 0.7% reduction in reimbursements in 2018 that Congress had only allowed to take place for several years prior, the 622 hospitals said in the lawsuit filed Tuesday. Congress authorized the agency to apply the reimbursement reductions only from 2014 to...

